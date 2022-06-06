Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $8.47 Million in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 867,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,469,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 3.34% of Accretion Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accretion Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

