Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 12,227 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,732,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after buying an additional 758,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,611,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,866,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,021,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $111.68 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.49. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

