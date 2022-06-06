Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,607 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,559,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,962,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AT&T by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,822,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,028,000 after buying an additional 3,599,900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AT&T by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,804,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,991,000 after buying an additional 6,909,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $20.90 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

