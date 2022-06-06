Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 83,681 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 608.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

NYSE BLDR opened at $65.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

