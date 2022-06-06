Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $2,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Ameren by 23.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,919,610.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,758 shares of company stock worth $3,294,375 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $93.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

