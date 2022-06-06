DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.30 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

