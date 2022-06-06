Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 188,853 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 1,965.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,461 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,853 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $79.26.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

