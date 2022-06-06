DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 7,845 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $99.09 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $417.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

