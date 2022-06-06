Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 319.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,536 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Radian Group worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Radian Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 332,203 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $261,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Radian Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 835.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 274,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,962 shares of company stock valued at $467,079. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDN stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

