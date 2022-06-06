DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $3.52 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,478 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 58,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

