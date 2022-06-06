DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 51,000 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Financial Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG stock opened at $139.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average of $138.64. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $8.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.