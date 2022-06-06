DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $190.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.47. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.86 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.72.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

