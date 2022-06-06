DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 62,138 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,138 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($113.87) to £110 ($139.17) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($126.52) to £120 ($151.82) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.70 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $203.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.