DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 392.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $73.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

