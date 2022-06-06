DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 3,803 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $250.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $157.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

