DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $55.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

