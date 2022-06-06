DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 119,097 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,915 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 119,097 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,959 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Best Buy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 757,083 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,522 shares of company stock worth $8,387,282. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $80.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

