DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 174.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,541,000 after buying an additional 104,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after buying an additional 366,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,550,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,661,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 709,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after buying an additional 42,412 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $80.08 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $90.46. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

