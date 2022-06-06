Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $73.32 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

