DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 9,790 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Chemed by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $4,215,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $1,477,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHE opened at $480.92 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $497.85 and a 200 day moving average of $490.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Several analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,837 shares of company stock worth $6,802,861. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

