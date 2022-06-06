DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $4.20 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,369 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after purchasing an additional 654,751 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after purchasing an additional 386,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,196,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,572,000 after purchasing an additional 365,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,763,000 after purchasing an additional 205,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $67.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

