Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 845,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000.

ALORU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

