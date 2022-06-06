DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of MFC opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

