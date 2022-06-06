Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.07% of Thor Industries worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THO stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

