DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 563,233 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563,233 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.21% of Genworth Financial worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 400,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 11.19%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,939,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

