DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $4.60 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,690 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $36.98 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,085. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

