Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.57 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 151,752 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,331,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 341,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TPH. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

