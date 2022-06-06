DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,781 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.