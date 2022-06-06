DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 224.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,985 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.06% of PagSeguro Digital worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $16.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

