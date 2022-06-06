DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 5,386 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,883,000 after purchasing an additional 495,357 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12,935.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 191,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after acquiring an additional 169,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $154.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

