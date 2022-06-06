DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 454 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $121.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.54.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

