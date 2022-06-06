DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 432,016 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,016 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

