DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,389 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $49.86 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

