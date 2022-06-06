DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,484 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Exelon by 497.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 113,876 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

