DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,915 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.13% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.20 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

