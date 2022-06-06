Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266,687 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

