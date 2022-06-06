DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 1,327 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $362.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.75.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

