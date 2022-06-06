CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,842 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in CureVac were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 14,988.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get CureVac alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. CureVac has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $125.66.

About CureVac (Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.