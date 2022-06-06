DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 4,247 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Clorox by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $138.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

