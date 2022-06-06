DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1,556.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,832,000 after purchasing an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.55.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $404.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

