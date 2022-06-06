Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $29.37 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 178.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $29,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $336,161,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 468.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

