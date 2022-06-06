The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363,916 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after buying an additional 2,948,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after buying an additional 1,529,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after buying an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,990,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,563.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 806,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after buying an additional 776,288 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

