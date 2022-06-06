Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $29.97 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $29,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,744,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Hershey by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Hershey by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after buying an additional 219,385 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,680,000 after buying an additional 211,266 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hershey by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after buying an additional 203,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,353 shares of company stock worth $2,525,332. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $209.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $317.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day moving average is $204.42.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.