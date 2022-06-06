DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 457 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $194.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.49 and its 200 day moving average is $218.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

