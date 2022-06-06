Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $30.45 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $30,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $117.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

