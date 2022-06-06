Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,748,000 after acquiring an additional 387,502 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $40,676,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,547.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after buying an additional 109,651 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $186.08 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.02 and its 200 day moving average is $176.55.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.