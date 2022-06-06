iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Decreased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465,192 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,569,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,626,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $56.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

