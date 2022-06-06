Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $6.60 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 8,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

