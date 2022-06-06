Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,351.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NET opened at $54.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $108.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $221.64.
In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,633 shares of company stock valued at $40,714,548. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.02.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
