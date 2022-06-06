Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of W. R. Berkley worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,903,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after acquiring an additional 333,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,091,000 after acquiring an additional 146,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,639,000 after buying an additional 81,641 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $71.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

